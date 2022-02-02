America’s Cold War culture boom

From artistic experimentation to an explosion in pop music, Louis Menand speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about American art, culture and ideas between 1945-65. They touch on the Beatles making waves in the US, the rise of counterculture, and how silent compositions and messy canvases redefined the boundaries of art.

Advertisement

Louis Menand is the author of The Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War (HarperCollins, 2021)