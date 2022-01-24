All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Cold war mind games
Martin Sixsmith explores the role of psychology in the Cold War, from paranoia and propaganda to unpredictable leaders
Published:
Martin Sixsmith speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book The War of Nerves, which explores the role of psychology in the Cold War, from propaganda and paranoia to a divided mindset and unpredictable decisions made by unstable leaders.
Martin Sixsmith is the author of The War of Nerves: Inside the Cold War Mind (Profile Books, 2021)