Cold war mind games

Martin Sixsmith explores the role of psychology in the Cold War, from paranoia and propaganda to unpredictable leaders 

Martin Sixsmith speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book The War of Nerves, which explores the role of psychology in the Cold War, from propaganda and paranoia to a divided mindset and unpredictable decisions made by unstable leaders.

Martin Sixsmith is the author of The War of Nerves: Inside the Cold War Mind (Profile Books, 2021)

Ellie Cawthorne

