The trials of Ethel Rosenberg

Anne Sebba explores the life of Ethel Rosenberg, who was executed for espionage in one of the most sensational and controversial episodes of the Cold War

Anne Sebba explores the life of Ethel Rosenberg, who was executed for espionage in one of the most sensational and controversial episodes of the Cold War. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian and author Anne Sebba explores the life of Ethel Rosenberg, an American woman and mother of two who was executed for espionage in 1953 in one of the most sensational and controversial episodes of the Cold War.

Anne Sebba is the author of Ethel Rosenberg: A Cold War Tragedy (Orion, 2021)

