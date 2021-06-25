All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The trials of Ethel Rosenberg
Anne Sebba explores the life of Ethel Rosenberg, who was executed for espionage in one of the most sensational and controversial episodes of the Cold War
Published:
Historian and author Anne Sebba explores the life of Ethel Rosenberg, an American woman and mother of two who was executed for espionage in 1953 in one of the most sensational and controversial episodes of the Cold War.
Anne Sebba is the author of Ethel Rosenberg: A Cold War Tragedy (Orion, 2021)