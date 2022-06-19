History Extra logo
The Edwardians: everything you wanted to know

John Jacob Woolf answers listener questions on Edwardian Britain, from suffrage and labour movements to leisure time and childhood


Published: June 19, 2022 at 12:25 pm

In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Dr John Jacob Woolf answers listener questions on Edwardian Britain. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, he touches on subjects ranging from suffrage, labour movements, empire and international relations, to leisure time, childhood and roller-skating.



Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

