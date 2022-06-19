The Edwardians: everything you wanted to know
John Jacob Woolf answers listener questions on Edwardian Britain, from suffrage and labour movements to leisure time and childhood
Published: June 19, 2022 at 12:25 pm
In our latest everything you wanted to know episode, Dr John Jacob Woolf answers listener questions on Edwardian Britain. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, he touches on subjects ranging from suffrage, labour movements, empire and international relations, to leisure time, childhood and roller-skating.
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
