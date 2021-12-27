Who was the Piltdown Man?

The discovery of the fossilised remains of Eoanthropus dawsoni in 1910–12 was heralded as proof of the evolutionary link between apes and humans. English lawyer and amateur archaeologist Charles Dawson made the find on Piltdown Common near Lewes, East Sussex, and they were announced as a previously unknown species of hominin from 500,000 years ago.

The credibility of the so-called Piltdown Man went unchallenged for over four decades. Only in 1953 was the truth revealed: it was a human skull from medieval times with an orangutan jaw and teeth (plus one tooth perhaps belonging to a chimpanzee), all stained to make them look older.