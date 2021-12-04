History Extra logo
Searching for WW1’s fallen soldiers

Robert Sackville-West describes attempts to identify the bodies of the dead after the devastating battles of the First World War 

Robert Sackville-West describes attempts to identify the bodies of the dead after the devastating battles of the First World War. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Historian Robert Sackville-West describes the searches to identify – and in some cases, return – bodies of the dead after the devastating battles of the First World War: a service that provided important closure for many bereaved families. Speaking with Elinor Evans, he also explores how commemoration of the war dead has changed over the last century.

Robert Sackville-West is the author of The Searchers: The Quest for the Lost of the First World War (Bloomsbury, 2021)

Elinor Evans

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

