Searching for WW1’s fallen soldiers

Historian Robert Sackville-West describes the searches to identify – and in some cases, return – bodies of the dead after the devastating battles of the First World War: a service that provided important closure for many bereaved families. Speaking with Elinor Evans, he also explores how commemoration of the war dead has changed over the last century.

Robert Sackville-West is the author of The Searchers: The Quest for the Lost of the First World War (Bloomsbury, 2021)