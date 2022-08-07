First World War poets: everything you wanted to know

How much has our view of the First World War – one of mud, trenches and futility – been shaped by the work of a handful of poets? How did the British public respond to poems criticising the war effort? And why have some war poets been remembered, while others have been forgotten? In our latest ‘Everything you wanted to know’ episode, the University of Exeter’s Professor Catriona Pennell answers listener questions on First World War poetry – and argues that we should broaden our horizons beyond Wilfred Owen and Siegfried Sassoon.

