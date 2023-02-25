15 Minutes of Fame | HistoryExtra podcast series
Showing items 1 to 16 of 16
- Tudoraudio
Marguerite de NavarreRoyal influencer. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Suzannah Lipscomb reveals why she thinks 16th-century royal influencer Marguerite de Navarre deserves to be better remembered today
- Medievalaudio
Hildegard of BingenMedieval polymath. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Janina Ramirez explains why medieval polymath Hildegard of Bingen deserves recognition today
- 20th Centuryaudio
Tsiang Ting-fuChinese historian and diplomat. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Rana Mitter explains how historian and diplomat Tsiang Tingfu was an important link between China and the west in the 20th century
- Victorianaudio
Alice KinlochPan-African activist. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Hakim Adi describes how Pan-African activist Alice Kinloch travelled across Britain, revealing the brutality of the South African diamond mining industry
- Georgianaudio
15 minutes of fame: Hannah Humphrey, entrepreneurial Georgian printseller. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Hannah Greig reveals why she believes printseller Hannah Humphrey deserves to be better remembered today
- Anglo-Saxonaudio
St WilfridQuarrelsome church reformer. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Marc Morris chronicles the impressive life of the controversial medieval saint, St Wilfrid
- 20th Centuryaudio
Marie TharpGround-breaking cartographer. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Jerry Brotton considers the life and legacy of geologist and cartographer Marie Tharp, uncovering her major role in mapping the ocean’s floor
- Ancient Egyptaudio
Queen TiyeOvershadowed ancient Egyptian royal. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Joyce Tyldesley explores how ancient Egyptian Queen Tiye’s story has been neglected, despite her fundamental role within her dynasty
- Victorianaudio
Charley WilsonVictorian transgender working-class man. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Fern Riddell reveals the life of transgender working man Charley Wilson and details how his story is still relevant to us today
- Anglo-Saxonaudio
St Hadrian of CanterburyMedieval African theologian. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Michael Wood considers the extraordinary achievements of St Hadrian of Canterbury, an early medieval scholar
- Tudoraudio
MalintzinAztec interpreter. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Caroline Dodds Pennock explore the life and legacy of Malintzin, a Nahua woman who acted as Hernando Cortés’ translator during his conquest of the Aztec empire
- 20th Centuryaudio
Franz NopcsaHungarian adventurer and palaeontologist. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Tom Holland discusses the remarkable and somewhat unexpected life of adventurer, aristocrat and palaeontologist Franza Nopcsa
- Ancient Greeceaudio
KleisthenesFather of Athenian democracy. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Professor Michael Scott explains how the sixth-century BC aristocrat Kleisthenes became the unlikely father of Athenian democracy
- Victorianaudio
Aina Forbes BonettaQueen Victoria’s Yoruba goddaughter. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Hannah Cusworth introduces Aina Forbes Bonetta, also known as Sara, a Yoruba girl who was transported from West Africa and became a goddaughter of Queen Victoria
- Medievalaudio
BaburDynasty founder and diarist. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Margaret MacMillan profiles the life and legacy of the 15th-century leader Babur, who founded the Mughal empire – and kept a renowned diary
- General Historyaudio
15 minutes of fameRediscovering forgotten figures. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
To wrap up our ‘15 minutes of fame’ series, a panel of experts discuss who gets remembered from the past and how we can highlight forgotten stories today