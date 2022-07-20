15 minutes of fame: Charley Wilson, working-class trans man
Fern Riddell reveals the life of transgender working man Charley Wilson and details how his story is still relevant to us today
By
Published: July 20, 2022 at 5:54 pm
It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Fern Riddell nominates Victorian-era transgender man Charley Wilson. Speaking with Elinor Evans, she reveals why his story is important today.
Elinor Evans
