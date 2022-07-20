History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

15 minutes of fame: Charley Wilson, working-class trans man

Fern Riddell reveals the life of transgender working man Charley Wilson and details how his story is still relevant to us today

By
Published: July 20, 2022 at 5:54 pm
Subs offer

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Dr Fern Riddell nominates Victorian-era transgender man Charley Wilson. Speaking with Elinor Evans, she reveals why his story is important today.

Advertisement

Browse more episodes about figures from history who deserve 15 minutes of fame

Authors

Elinor EvansDigital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue to BBC History Magazine!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content