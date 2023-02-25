60-minute lectures
- Stuart
Malcolm GaskillThe Ruin of All Witches. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in November 2021, Malcolm Gaskill examines a witch-hunt in the community of Springfield, western Massachusetts, in the late 1640s
- Stuart
Ronald HuttonOliver Cromwell: Saint or Serpent?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in October 2021, Professor Ronald Hutton examines the complex figure of Oliver Cromwell
- Victorian
Elinor CleghornThe History of Unwell Women. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in July 2021, historian Elinor Cleghorn takes a journey through the history of unwell women
- Victorian
Samir PuriHow Empires Shaped the World. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in July 2021, historian Samir Puri explores the history of empires and their impact on global events
- Victorian
Fern RiddellSex: Lessons from History. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in June 2021, Fern Riddell takes us on an illuminating journey to uncover the sexual lives of our ancestors
- Norman
Michael Lewis and David MusgroveWhat's missing from the Bayeux Tapestry?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in April 2021, Professor Michael Lewis and Dr David Musgrove consider what's not shown in the famous Tapestry
- Viking
Cat JarmanHistory of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in April 2021, historian Cat Jarman investigates the vast globalised trading networks of the Vikings
- Medieval
Helen CarrThe Red Prince: John of Gaunt, the Father of Monarchy. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in April 2021, historian Helen Carr considers the life and legacy of John of Gaunt
- Second World War
Kate VigursThe women of SOE in WW2 France. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in March 2021, historian Kate Vigurs explores the lives and experiences of the women agents of SOE in WW2 France
- Tudor
Nathen AminHenry VII and the Tudor Pretenders. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in February 2021, historian Nathen Amin considers the myriad conspiracies and murky plots which were devised to depose Henry Tudor
- Medieval
Max AdamsThe First Kingdom: Britain in the Age of Arthur. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in February 2021, historian Max Adams considers Britain in the years after the fall of the Roman empire
- General ancient history
Michael WoodThe story of China. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in December 2020, Michael Wood shares stories from the world’s oldest continuous civilisation
- 20th Century
Toby WilkinsonThe rediscovery of Ancient Egypt. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in December 2020, Egyptologist Toby Wilkinson tells the riveting stories of the men and women whose obsession with Egypt's ancient civilisation drove them to uncover its secrets
- Second World War
Laurence ReesHitler and Stalin: The Tyrants and the Second World War. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in November 2020, historian Laurence Rees considers the tyrants and their actions in the Second World War
- General Modern
Margaret MacMillanWhy are there wars?. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in October 2021, historian Margaret MacMillian considers historical reasons for war
- Norman
Charles SpencerThe White Ship. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in September 2020, Charles Spencer explores the sinking of the White Ship in 1120
- Anglo-Saxon
Tom LicenceEdward the Confessor and 1066. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in in August 2020, Professor Tom Licence explores the reign of Edward the Confessor and what can be learned about the 1066 invasion
- Medieval
Chris WoolgarMedieval food. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this virtual lecture first delivered in May 2020, Chris Woolgar talks about food in the Middle Ages
- Medieval
Elma BrennerMedieval disease and medicine. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this virtual lecture first delivered in May 2020, Elma Brenner talks about disease and medicine in the Middle Ages
- Medieval
Hannah SkodaViolence in the Middle Ages. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this virtual lecture first delivered in May 2020, Hannah Skoda talks about how violent life really was in the medieval era
- 20th Century
Keith LoweThe trouble with historical monuments. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this talk first delivered in July 2020, historian Keith Lowe takes a look at some of our most provocative Second World War monuments
- Medieval
Sally Dixon-SmithMedieval love and marriage. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In this virtual lecture first delivered in May 2020, Sally Dixon-Smith talks about love and marriage in the Middle Ages