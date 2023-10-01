Archaeology’s golden age: everything you wanted to know
Hélène Maloigne answers listener questions about one of most exciting periods in the history of archaeology, from glittering discoveries to colonialism and the ethics of excavation
The first half of the 20th century is often talked about as a golden age of archaeology – a time marked by thrilling finds such as those of Tutankhamun’s tomb and the ship burial at Sutton Hoo. But was it really as golden as we might wish to believe? Speaking to Kev Lochun, Dr Hélène Maloigne answers listener questions about one of most exciting periods in the history of archaeology, where glittering discoveries and moral conundrums stood shoulder to shoulder.
