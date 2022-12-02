Books of the year 2022
Some incredible history books have hit the shelves this year – historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey share their favourite reads
From books delving into hidden histories to eye-opening global stories and epic World War Two blockbusters, 2022 has been an excellent year for history books. Rhiannon Davies is joined by historians Michael Wood, Rana Mitter and Catherine Nixey to discuss some of their top picks.
Watch the full Books of the Year 2022 discussion, or listen to the 2022 Books of the Year podcast.
And if you’re looking for Christmas present ideas, read our rundown of the top 20 gifts for history lovers.
Authors
