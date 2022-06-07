Shady deals & rigged elections: the changing face of corruption

Professor Mark Knights discusses how ideas about corruption were transformed in Britain and its empire between 1600 and 1850. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, he delves into the shady realms of bribery and electoral corruption and the blurred lines between public service and private gain.

Mark Knights is the author of Trust and Distrust: Corruption in Office in Britain and its Empire, 1600-1850 (Oxford University press, 2021)