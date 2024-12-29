New period dramas in 2025

Expected to arrive on screens in the first half of the year is the series King and Conqueror. This BBC Studios production will explore the end of the Anglo-Saxon era and the Viking age, through the onset of the Norman Conquest of 1066 and the feats of William the Conqueror (expect this to temporarily fill the The Last Kingdom and Vikings shaped hole in your heart).

Also early in the year is the return of 1923 for its second season, marked for February. A spin-off prequel of hit series Yellowstone, 1923 season 2 will return audiences to early 20th-century Montana on the newly settled border of the American Frontier.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in series 1923. (Photo by Paramount Plus)

The series is superficially a series about cowboys and their changing role in an unforgiving landscape filled with enemies, but it’s deeply rooted in its post-First World War and colonialist historical context with these issues central to the drama. Tune in for Harrison Ford in a cowboy hat.

Spring will see the second season of Wolf Hall airing in the US, having already been released in the UK.

Meanwhile, A Thousand Blows will debut on Disney+. Created by Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight, this gritty drama follows two friends as they navigate the high-stakes and brutal world of bare-knuckle boxing in the East End of Victorian London.

Toward the end of the year, marking 250 years since Jane Austen’s birth, will be Miss Austen starring Keeley Hawes. This four-part drama set in the early 1800s will explore the rift between Austen and her sister, Cassandra Austen.

New historical films in 2025

Moving to cinema, the year begins with the UK release of The Brutalist, a post-Second World War drama set during the second half of the 20th century. Exploring the lingering scars of the conflict, The Pianist star Adrian Brody portrays a Hungarian Holocaust survivor who rebuilds his life and career in the US as an architect.

Adrien Brody in The Brutalist. (Photo by A24)

Also in January is Amazon Prime’s Nickel Boys. Set in Jim Crow-era 1960s Florida, the film follows two teenage boys sent to a reform school called the Nickel Academy during the turbulent progress of the Civil Rights movement in the latter half of the 20th century.

In March, Alto Knights will feature Robert De Niro as playing both infamous mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello – at a time when tensions and rivalry between the pair escalated to boiling point. Expect assassination attempts, audacious crime and lots of Italian-American accents.

Later in the year, another Downton Abbey sequel will debut, bringing the beloved period drama to the big screen once again, with much of the cast returning for this next outing. The currently untitled film is due to land in September 2025.

This will then be followed in October by a Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, which tasks itself with delving into the life and legacy of a singer who became the defining pop cultural icon of his era.

What exhibitions and events are on at British museums?

For a trip to 19th-century Japan, visit the British Museum from 1 May 2025 onwards for the exhibition Hiroshige: artist of the open road. This journeys across Edo Japan’s landscapes through the eyes of artist Utagawa Hiroshige.

Until 12 October 2025, you can also catch the Ancient India exhibition at the British Museum – a major exhibit displaying sacred pieces of art from ancient India.

In September 2025, the V&A will host an exploration of Marie Antoinette’s life, exploring the sprawling stylistic influence of “the most fashionable queen in history” with a collection of impressive objects and media.

In York, the National Railway Museum is holding a celebration of 200 years of modern railways – and 50 years since its own opening. You’ll find events dedicated to exploring the impact of trains and also people’s passions for them.

Or you can head over to the Whitworth Gallery in Manchester between February and November to enjoy a selected collection of the works of artist JMW Turner, marking 250 years since his birth in the Georgian era.

Historical anniversaries in 2025

Albert Einstein writing with a student. (Photo by Getty Images)

There is a wealth of major historical milestones in 2025, from political events to scientific innovations.

The coming year marks 225 years since the birth of George Hudson on 10 March 1800. Hudson, dubbed the “Railway King,” played a central role in shaping the rail infrastructure that transformed Victorian Britain’s economy and society, though his later career was marred by scandals involving fraudulent accounting, stock manipulation, and financial mismanagement.

On 4 April, it will have been 50 years since the founding of Microsoft in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen. The software giant profoundly revolutionised personal computing and continues to shape how billions interact with technology.

Eighty years ago, on 16 July, saw the first successful test of an atomic bomb. Conducted as part of the Manhattan Project, this 1945 event heralded the arrival of the nuclear age, profoundly shaping global politics, warfare and ethical debates since.

In the same month, 26 July marks another important anniversary from the Second World War: 80 years since the Potsdam Declaration in 1945. This outlined the terms of surrender for Japan during the Second World War, and foreshadowed the imminent end of the global conflict.

On 25 November, it will have been 110 years since Albert Einstein presented his theory of general relativity. This groundbreaking work transformed the consensus understanding of the universe, influencing everything from black hole research to GPS technology.

As the year concludes, 16 December marks 250 years since the birth of Jane Austen in 1775, the beloved novelist whose sharp wit and keen observations of Georgian society have captivated readers for generations.