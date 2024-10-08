Save 40% + Zeinab Badawi's latest book
Subscribe today!
Our brand new Academy course – Life in Victorian Britain – launches on Monday 4 November
This six-week course will cover everything you need to know about Victorian Britain, guided by historian Ruth Goodman and filmed on location at Black Country Living Museum.
Each week includes a video lecture by Ruth, as well as supplementary reading and a 20-question quiz for you to test your knowledge.
You'll have an opportunity to put your questions to Ruth Goodman in a live Q&A taking place on Tuesday 19 November.
Ruth Goodman is a historian of the social and domestic life of Britain. She has advised the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Globe Theatre and presented a number of BBC television series, including Victorian Farm.
Ruth introduces the cold and heavy physical labour of everyday living. She examines the normal routines of life – from washing and dressing, to eating and sleeping – and how this differed for people from different walks of life.
Discover exactly how little leisure time most people had in the Victorian period – and what they did with those precious snatched hours. Ruth also looks at how people in towns took up sport and gardening for fun, plus the pleasure found in reading a book with a nice cup of cocoa…
It was in the Victorian period that school shifted to becoming a more universal experience. Learn more about the Ragged school movement, the social mobility that schooling offered and how the classroom was a different experience depending on whether you were a boy or a girl.
Ruth examines the move towards clean water supplies, improved waste disposal, antiseptics in hospitals and in the home. We’ll then learn about the slow adoption of germ theory and how it improved life expectancy.
In the 19th century, work changed for most of the population with shift working made possible by gas light, a new adherence to fixed hours of work and a fierce concentration upon a smaller number of tasks whilst at work. Ruth explains all of this – as well as the slow movement towards protection for workers that took place over the course of the 19th century.
In the 19th century, men took more control at home than at any other time in history. Ruth explains the ‘male breadwinner pattern’ and the employment of boys and how this affected the whole family.
This course is free for members of HistoryExtra. JOIN NOW
If you have a print subscription to either BBC History Magazine you can use your subscription number as a promo code to unlock your free HistoryExtra access, and explore all our courses and website content. CLICK HERE TO GET STARTED