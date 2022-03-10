All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Eugenics: a toxic history
Adam Rutherford discusses the dark – and often surprising – history of the eugenics movement
Geneticist Adam Rutherford speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about the dark, and often surprising, history of the eugenics movement, from ‘best baby’ fairs and population control to the Nazi ‘euthanasia’ programme. He discusses the ideas behind the ideology, and how its implementation has had devastating impacts.
Adam Rutherford is the author of Control: The Dark History and Troubling Present of Eugenics (Orion, 2022)