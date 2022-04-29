The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The failings of emancipation
Kris Manjapra reveals how the end of slavery helped perpetuate systems of oppression, rather than disrupt them
Professor Kris Manjapra speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book Black Ghost of Empire, which reveals how the end of slavery helped perpetuate systems of oppression and racial injustice, rather than disrupt them.
Advertisement
Kris Manjapra is the author of Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation (Penguin, 2022)