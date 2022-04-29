History Extra logo
The failings of emancipation

Kris Manjapra reveals how the end of slavery helped perpetuate systems of oppression, rather than disrupt them

Published: April 29, 2022 at 11:17 am

Professor Kris Manjapra speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book Black Ghost of Empire, which reveals how the end of slavery helped perpetuate systems of oppression and racial injustice, rather than disrupt them.

Kris Manjapra is the author of Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation (Penguin, 2022)

