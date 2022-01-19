All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Gothic: from Dracula to The Shining
Roger Luckhurst explores how the ever-evolving Gothic genre has been used to explore society’s anxieties over time
Published:
Roger Luckhurst speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about how the idea of the Gothic has evolved and mutated over time, from medieval-inspired architecture and 19th-century vampire fiction to politicised horror films. He also reveals how the genre has been used as a vehicle to explore society’s anxieties over time, from sex and gender to race and colonialism.
Roger Luckhurst is the author of Gothic: An Illustrated History (Thames & Hudson, 2021)
