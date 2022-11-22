History of medicine podcast episodes
- Medievalaudio
Medieval medicine
Elma Brenner examines the state of healthcare in the Middle Ages
- Victorianaudio
Victorian medicine
Lindsey Fitzharris delves into the terrifying world of 19th-century hospitals and shows how scientific advances transformed the situation
- Medievalaudio
Episode 4Medieval medical thinking. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Join us for episode four in our six-part series examining how the Black Death shook the Middle Ages…
- Victorianaudio
From hysteria to wandering wombs: women and medicine through history
Elinor Cleghorn traces the long history of the misdiagnosis and mistreatment of women’s health issues, from the ancient world to the modern day
- 20th Centuryaudio
Transplant surgery: an eye-opening history
From transfusions of lambs’ blood to tooth replacements, Paul Craddock chronicles the strange history of transplant surgery
- Victorianaudio
Healthcare before the NHS
Professor Barry Doyle explains what kind of treatment you could expect If you were ill before the National Health Service was founded in 1948
- General Modernaudio
The history of medicine: everything you wanted to know
Mary Fissell responds to listener questions and popular search enquiries about the history of medicine
- Medievalaudio
Saturday lecture: Medieval disease and medicine
Elma Brenner explores some of the diseases that afflicted people in the Middle Ages, and the steps they took to heal the sick and avoid becoming ill in the first place
- Tudoraudio
500 years of medicine
Simon Bowman of the Royal College of Physicians explores how the work of doctors has changed over the past 500 years
- First World Waraudio
Plastic surgery: transformed by WW1. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Lindsey Fitzharris chronicles the innovations of plastic surgeon Harold Gillies, who worked tirelessly to reconstruct the faces of WW1 soldiers
- Victorianaudio
How slavery & empire shaped epidemiology
Jim Downs reveals how the conditions created by colonialism, war and slavery affected the study of disease and its spread
- 20th Century
Aids: the epidemic that changed Britain
Forty years ago, the UK found itself in the grip of a virus that killed thousands of people and sparked fear, confusion and prejudice – HIV. Janet Weston explores the Aids crisis as it unfolded throughout the 1980s, and how it transformed attitudes about everything from sexuality to healthcare
- Victorianaudio
Why are we living longer than our ancestors?
Steven Johnson explores innovations in science and public health that have led to huge increases in life expectancy
- 20th Centuryaudio
The race for vaccines: lessons from history
As the campaign to vaccinate the population against Covid-19 picks up pace, Gareth Williams explores previous efforts to combat lethal diseases, from smallpox to polio