In episode eight of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Paul Cartledge for a trip to Athens.

Delving back through thousands of years of often tumultuous history they visit monuments dating back to before the days of the world's original democracy, as well as reminders of the later Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. Along the way, Paul introduces some of the fascinating personalities that shaped Athens and the world around it, and offers some top advice for history-loving explorers.