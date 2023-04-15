History’s greatest cities: Athens
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Paul Cartledge delves back through thousands of years to unearth the glories and trials of the Greek capital
In episode eight of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Paul Cartledge for a trip to Athens.
Delving back through thousands of years of often tumultuous history they visit monuments dating back to before the days of the world's original democracy, as well as reminders of the later Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras. Along the way, Paul introduces some of the fascinating personalities that shaped Athens and the world around it, and offers some top advice for history-loving explorers.
- Explore the series so far – Listen to all episodes of History's Greatest Cities
Authors
Professor Paul Cartledge is A G Leventis Professor of Greek Culture emeritus at the University of Cambridge. His books include Thebes: The Forgotten City of Ancient Greece, now available in paperback (Picador, 2021)
Claim your summer book + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com when you subscribe to BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed