In episode one of this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Rory MacLean for a trip around Berlin. They delve into the city’s origins as a medieval settlement before fast-forwarding through the centuries, exploring theatres, churches and nightclubs, and tracing the infamous wall that divided the city for nearly 30 years. Plus, Rory offers up some top advice for history-loving globetrotters.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Save up to 49% AND your choice of gift card worth £10* when you subscribe BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement