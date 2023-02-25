History’s greatest cities: Berlin
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most historic cities, Rory MacLean traces the German capital from medieval origins to the modern day
In episode one of this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Rory MacLean for a trip around Berlin. They delve into the city’s origins as a medieval settlement before fast-forwarding through the centuries, exploring theatres, churches and nightclubs, and tracing the infamous wall that divided the city for nearly 30 years. Plus, Rory offers up some top advice for history-loving globetrotters.
- Read the companion piece – Dark days and bright nights: exploring Berlin’s history
Save up to 49% AND your choice of gift card worth £10* when you subscribe BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed PLUS! Get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com