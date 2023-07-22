In episode two of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian Dr Thomas Lorman for a journey to Budapest.

Together they delve into the wide-reaching past of the Hungarian capital, unearthing how it came to have such a prominent place at the heart of central Europe – from ancient origins and its imperial pomp to the more austere recent past.

Along the way, they meet some of the characters who influenced the city’s evolution and discover lesser-known places to visit for insights into its heritage.

Thomas LormanHistorian and author

Thomas Lorman is lecturer in Central European History at the UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies, and author of The Making of the Slovak People's Party: Religion, Nationalism and the Culture War in Early 20th-Century Europe (Bloomsbury, 2019).

