History’s greatest cities: Florence
In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating historic cities, Catherine Fletcher shares new perspective on the Italian city famed for its art and architecture
In episode one of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and historian Catherine Fletcher for a trip to Florence.
Together they explore its pre-Roman origins, its medieval rise to regional dominance, the cultural golden age under the Medici family and its place in the unified Italy. Along the way Catherine introduces some of the figures who played pivotal roles in the development of Florence, and offers up some lesser known places to visit for insights into its heritage.
Authors
Catherine Fletcher is professor of history at Manchester Metropolitan University. Her books include is The Beauty and the Terror: An Alternative History of the Italian Renaissance (Vintage, 2020).