In episode one of our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and historian Catherine Fletcher for a trip to Florence.

Advertisement

Together they explore its pre-Roman origins, its medieval rise to regional dominance, the cultural golden age under the Medici family and its place in the unified Italy. Along the way Catherine introduces some of the figures who played pivotal roles in the development of Florence, and offers up some lesser known places to visit for insights into its heritage.