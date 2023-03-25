In episode five of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Bettany Hughes for a tour of Istanbul. Together they lead us through the streets, mosques, museums, palaces and bazaars of the city, reconstructing the story of this captivating city across the millennia. Along the way, Bettany reveals little-known truths about the character of Istanbul, and offers some top advice for history-loving travellers.

