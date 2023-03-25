History’s greatest cities: Istanbul
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, Bettany Hughes tells the story of the complex and captivating Turkish city
In episode five of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Bettany Hughes for a tour of Istanbul. Together they lead us through the streets, mosques, museums, palaces and bazaars of the city, reconstructing the story of this captivating city across the millennia. Along the way, Bettany reveals little-known truths about the character of Istanbul, and offers some top advice for history-loving travellers.
- Explore the series so far – Listen to all episodes of History's Greatest Cities
Save 42% AND receive a copy of The Earth Transformed by Peter Frankopan when you subscribe BBC History Magazine! PLUS Get FREE access to HistoryExtra worth £34.99.