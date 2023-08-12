History’s greatest cities: Lisbon
In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating historic cities, Barry Hatton charts the tumultuous ups and downs of the Portuguese city coveted by many and devastated by earthquakes
In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and journalist Barry Hatton for a trip to Lisbon.
Together they chart the Portuguese city’s tumultuous past – as a place coveted by many and devastated by earthquakes, it has risen and fallen many times over the centuries. Along the way Russell visits some of the key people and places that shaped the city, uncovering some top places to visit.
- Listen to all episodes | Explore the entire History's Greatest Cities series
SUMMER SALE! Get your first 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue when you subscriber to either BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99