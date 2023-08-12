In our series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most fascinating, enduring and historic destinations, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author and journalist Barry Hatton for a trip to Lisbon.

Together they chart the Portuguese city’s tumultuous past – as a place coveted by many and devastated by earthquakes, it has risen and fallen many times over the centuries. Along the way Russell visits some of the key people and places that shaped the city, uncovering some top places to visit.