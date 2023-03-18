History’s greatest cities: Madrid
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, Jules Stewart delves into the fascinating past of the vibrant Spanish capital
In episode four of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author Jules Stewart for a journey around Madrid.
They roam the relics of the city’s foundation through to the so-called Reconquista in the 11th century, and consider Madrid’s rise to prominence as the capital of a unified Spain and the turbulent years of the 19th and 20th centuries. Along the way, Jules provides a glimpse of the vibrant city’s magnificent landmarks, and offers up advice for history-loving travellers.
