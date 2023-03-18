In episode four of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by author Jules Stewart for a journey around Madrid.

They roam the relics of the city’s foundation through to the so-called Reconquista in the 11th century, and consider Madrid’s rise to prominence as the capital of a unified Spain and the turbulent years of the 19th and 20th centuries. Along the way, Jules provides a glimpse of the vibrant city’s magnificent landmarks, and offers up advice for history-loving travellers.