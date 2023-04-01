In episode six of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by historian and author Professor Colin Jones for a jaunt around Paris. Together they stroll along boulevards and riverbanks and around the bastions and burial sites of this captivating city, as well as visiting a few places of worship and entertainment along the way. Plus, Colin introduces some of the many characters who influenced Paris over the centuries, and offers some top tips to history-loving travellers.

