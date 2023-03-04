In episode two of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by medieval historian Dr Eleanor Janega for a tour of Prague. They delve into the long and storied past of the Czech capital, visiting castles, cathedrals, silver mines and beer halls along the way, and offer up some top advice for history-loving travellers.

Authors

Eleanor Janega
Dr Eleanor JanegaMedieval historian and broadcaster

Eleanor Janega is a medieval historian and broadcaster. Her specialisms include sexuality, propaganda, apocalypticism, and the urban experience. She is the author of books including The Once and Future Sex: Going Medieval on Women's Roles in Society, and The Middle Ages: A Graphic History

Paul Bloomfield
Paul BloomfieldWriter and editor

aul Bloomfield is a writer and editor who has contributed to BBC History Magazine since 2013. He's worked in various publishing roles for over a quarter of a century, holding staff positions at the likes of Lonely Planet Publications, Wanderlust magazine and BBC Wildlife Magazine.

