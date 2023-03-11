In episode three of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by classicist Dr Shushma Malik for a quick trip round Rome.

Together they lead us through the rise, fall and resurgence of the remarkable city, stopping off at awe-inspiring monuments from the Roman Republic, medieval marvels and fascinating modern landmarks. Along the way, Shushma busts myths about the ancient Romans and offers some top advice for history-loving travellers.