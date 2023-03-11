History’s greatest cities: Rome
In this series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, historian Shushma Malik charts the rise, fall and resurgence of Italy’s capital
In episode three of this new series exploring the sights and stories of Europe’s most beautiful, intriguing and historic cities, travel journalist Paul Bloomfield is joined by classicist Dr Shushma Malik for a quick trip round Rome.
Together they lead us through the rise, fall and resurgence of the remarkable city, stopping off at awe-inspiring monuments from the Roman Republic, medieval marvels and fascinating modern landmarks. Along the way, Shushma busts myths about the ancient Romans and offers some top advice for history-loving travellers.
Authors
Shushma Malik is Onassis Classics Fellow at Newnham College, University of Cambridge, and author of The Nero-Antichrist: Founding and Fashioning a Paradigm
