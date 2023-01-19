When we think about the first encounters between Europe and the Americas, we’ve traditionally imagined a one-sided story of “Old world” Europeans voyaging to the “New World” of the Americas. But what about the reverse? Caroline Dodds Pennock discusses her book On Savage Shores, which explores the stories of indigenous Americans who journeyed to Europe following Columbus’s 1492 voyage. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she explores the varied experiences of indigenous Americans in Europe – from enslavement and abuse to diplomacy and family ties.

Advertisement

Caroline Dodds Pennock is the author of On Savage Shores: How Indigenous Americans Discovered Europe (Orion, 2023)