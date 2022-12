From the 19th century onwards, waves of Irish emigrants left their home nation to begin new lives across the globe. Sean Connolly, author of On Every Tide, tells Ellie Cawthorne about the experiences of these emigrants, and charts the changing nature of Irish communities in the United States, Australia, Britain and even Argentina.

Sean Connolly is the author of On Every Tide: The making and remaking of the Irish world (Little, Brown, 2022)