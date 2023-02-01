LGBT+ history podcast episodes
- 20th Centuryaudio
A secret trial that transformed transgender rights
Zoe Playdon discusses a secret 1965 trial revolving around Ewan Forbes, a transgender man, and reveals how it affected trans rights
- Victorianaudio
Charley Wilson: Victorian transgender working-class man.
Fern Riddell reveals the life of transgender working man Charley Wilson and details how his story is still relevant to us today
- General Modernaudio
The big questions of LGBTQ history
We mark LGBT+ History Month with a panel discussion tackling some of the biggest themes in LGBTQ history
- 20th Centuryaudio
From bohemian Brighton to military Plymouth: the LGBTQ history of four British cities.
Matt Cook and Alison Oram explore LGBTQ experiences in four English cities – Brighton, Manchester, Plymouth and Leeds – from the sixties to the noughties
- Victorianaudio
Gentleman Jack
Angela Steidele explores the life of 19th-century gay pioneer Anne Lister
- 20th Centuryaudio
The gay MPs who opposed appeasement
Chris Bryant tells the story of a group of young, queer British MPs who were some of the first to resist appeasement and warn Britain’s government about the dangers of Hitler
- General Modernaudio
Dandies, fops & macaronis: fashionable men through history.
Dominic Janes discusses his new history of British dandies, which explores how such ‘dressy men’ – from fops and macaronis, to aesthetes – provoked both fascination and horror in their societies.