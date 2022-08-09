Measurement: an unexpected history
James Vincent uncovers the long and surprisingly fascinating history of measuring things
August 9, 2022
From weight and distance, to calorie-counting and calculating the depths of space, throughout history, humans have loved to measure things. Speaking to Elinor Evans, James Vincent – author of Beyond Measure – uncovers some fascinating and unexpected stories from the history of measurement.
James Vincent is the author of Beyond Measure: The Hidden History of Measurement (Faber & Faber, 2022)
Elinor Evans
