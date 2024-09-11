The story of Native American societies decimated by European arrival is a familiar one. But, while undoubtedly important, that’s only one part of the story. In her new book Native Nations, Kathleen DuVal looks back at 1,000 years of the history of North America's Indigenous people to uncover a richer, more complex picture. The book is shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize, of which HistoryExtra is a media partner – Ellie Cawthorne spoke to Kathleen to find out more.

Kathleen DuVal is the author of Native Nations: A Millennium in North America (Random House, 2024)

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

