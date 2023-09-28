I’m Ellie, HistoryExtra’s podcast editor, and along with our podcast editorial assistant Emily, I write the podcast newsletter. Every two weeks we round up some of the very best new content from the podcast, as well as highlighting fascinating interviews from our huge archive.

Advertisement

Plus, we’ll be suggesting fascinating further reading based on our most popular episodes, to give you an in-depth understanding of the historical topics we discuss.

Authors

Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Emily BriffettPodcast editorial assistant

Emily is HistoryExtra’s podcast editorial assistant. Before joining the BBC History team in 2021, Emily graduated with an MA in Public History from Royal Holloway, University of London

Advertisement
Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC History Magazine and receive a signed copy of 2023 edition Windrush: 75 years of modern Britain by Mike Phillips and Trevor Philips

As a print subscriber you will also get FREE access to HistoryExtra.com worth £34.99

CLAIM NOW
Advertisement