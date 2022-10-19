Spectacles of death: public executions in London
Beverley Cook discusses a new Museum of London Docklands exhibition on the long history of public executions in the capital
From grisly medieval punishments to the justice doled out to celebrity criminals in the Victorian era, public executions were a spectacle that shaped the landscape of London for centuries. Curator Beverley Cook tells Ellie Cawthorne about a new Museum of London Docklands exhibition that delves into this history, examining some notorious criminal cases, and highlighting historical objects that shine a light on executions that took place in the capital, from artworks and ballad sheets to relics grabbed from the gallows.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
