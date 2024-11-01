Handlebars, pencils, horseshoes, Van Dykes – there have been many different types of moustaches through history, and in November, many men grow their facial hair in aid of good causes.

Facial hair is "easy to regard as a quirky side note in history," says Dr Alun Withey, a historian of facial hair at the University of Exeter. The fact that the moustache is an emblem of a charity supporting men's mental health, says Dr Withey is "a reminder of how facial hair (on or off!) has always symbolised manliness and been closely bound with ideas about masculinity and men’s appearance across time.