Reconstructing the body of God
Francesca Stavrakopoulou explores what ancient biblical texts tell us about the anatomy of God
Published:
Francesca Stavrakopoulou, author of the Wolfson History Prize shortlisted book God: An Anatomy, discusses what ancient biblical texts tell us about the body of God. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she traces the origins of God back to an ancient deity called Yahweh, and talks about the challenges of working on religious history.
Francesca Stavrakopoulou is the author of God: An Anatomy (Picador, 2021)