Reconstructing the body of God

Francesca Stavrakopoulou explores what ancient biblical texts tell us about the anatomy of God

Published:

Francesca Stavrakopoulou, author of the Wolfson History Prize shortlisted book God: An Anatomy, discusses what ancient biblical texts tell us about the body of God. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, she traces the origins of God back to an ancient deity called Yahweh, and talks about the challenges of working on religious history.

  Read next | A history of the Bible: who wrote it and when?

Francesca Stavrakopoulou is the author of God: An Anatomy (Picador, 2021)

Authors

Ellie Cawthorne

Podcast editor, HistoryExtra

Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.

Tags

More on: Religion

Learn more about this subject
