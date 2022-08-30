The big questions of religious history
From the risk of death threats to crucial lessons for today’s politicians, a panel of historians grapple with some of the most pressing issues in studying the history of religion
Why is being a historian of religion such a dangerous endeavour today? Is it easier to study the history of a religion if you are an adherent or an outsider? And how can learning about religious history help shape the world today? Professors Carole Hillenbrand, Chakravarthi Ram-Prasad and Peter Marshall grapple with some of the most pressing issues in religious history, in a panel discussion hosted by Professor Diarmaid MacCulloch and recorded in association with the Wolfson History Prize.
Authors
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.