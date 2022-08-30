The big questions of religious history

Why is being a historian of religion such a dangerous endeavour today? Is it easier to study the history of a religion if you are an adherent or an outsider? And how can learning about religious history help shape the world today? Professors Carole Hillenbrand, Chakravarthi Ram-Prasad and Peter Marshall grapple with some of the most pressing issues in religious history, in a panel discussion hosted by Professor Diarmaid MacCulloch and recorded in association with the Wolfson History Prize.

