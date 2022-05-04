The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Spain’s tumultuous story
Giles Tremlett explores the turbulent history of Spain, a country shaped by influences from across the world
Giles Tremlett explores the turbulent history of Spain. Speaking to Elinor Evans, he explores how its position on Europe's south-western corner has exposed it to influences from all over the world, giving it a history unlike any other nation on the continent.
Giles Tremlett is the author of España: A Brief History of Spain (Apollo, 2022)