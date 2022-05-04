History Extra logo
Spain’s tumultuous story

Giles Tremlett explores the turbulent history of Spain, a country shaped by influences from across the world

By
Published: May 4, 2022 at 12:34 pm

Giles Tremlett explores the turbulent history of Spain. Speaking to Elinor Evans, he explores how its position on Europe's south-western corner has exposed it to influences from all over the world, giving it a history unlike any other nation on the continent.

Giles Tremlett is the author of España: A Brief History of Spain (Apollo, 2022)

Elinor EvansDigital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

