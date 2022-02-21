History Extra logo
Spies in show business

Christopher Andrew discusses the historical links between espionage and the entertainment industry

Published:

Professor Christopher Andrew talks to Elinor Evans about his book Stars and Spies, co-written with Julius Green. He reveals the many historical links between spying and the entertainment industry that for centuries have helped intelligence operatives to hide in plain sight.

Christopher Andrew and Julius Green are the authors of Stars and Spies: The Story of Intelligence Operations and the Entertainment Industry (Bodley Head, 2021)

Elinor Evans

