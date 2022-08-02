History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

Treason: from Anne Boleyn to Lord Haw Haw

Professor Mark Cornwell discusses the history of treason, exploring how the definition of ‘traitor’ has changed through the centuries

By
Published: August 2, 2022 at 12:06 pm
Subs offer

Professor Mark Cornwell charts the history of treason in Britain. He tells Kev Lochun how a handful of high profile cases – from Anne Boleyn and the gunpowder plotters to Lord Haw Haw – can shed light on the evolving nature of individual rights versus the power of the state.

Advertisement

Authors

Kev LochunDigital Section Editor, HistoryExtra

Kev Lochun is Digital Section Editor of HistoryExtra.com and previously Deputy Editor of BBC History Revealed. As well as commissioning content from expert historians, he can also be found interviewing them on the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Try 5 issues for £5 - that's just £1 per issue to BBC History Magazine!

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content