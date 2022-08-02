Treason: from Anne Boleyn to Lord Haw Haw
Professor Mark Cornwell discusses the history of treason, exploring how the definition of ‘traitor’ has changed through the centuries
By
Published: August 2, 2022 at 12:06 pm
Subs offer
Professor Mark Cornwell charts the history of treason in Britain. He tells Kev Lochun how a handful of high profile cases – from Anne Boleyn and the gunpowder plotters to Lord Haw Haw – can shed light on the evolving nature of individual rights versus the power of the state.
Advertisement
Authors
Kev LochunDigital Section Editor, HistoryExtra
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement