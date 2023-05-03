Westminster Abbey has hosted royal coronations since the medieval period, and the next monarch to be crowned there will be King Charles III.

Speaking with David Musgrove, Professor David Carpenter (who grew up in the abbey) answers listener questions on the lengthy history of this iconic building – from marvellous medieval acoustics to the destruction of its brightly coloured art.

Related content:

Authors

Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com

David Musgrove is content director of the HistoryExtra.com website and podcast, plus its sister print magazines BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed. He has a PhD in medieval landscape archaeology and is a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Enjoying HistoryExtra.com? Why not try 6 issues of BBC History Magazine or BBC History Revealed for £9.99 delivered straight to your door + FREE access to HistoryExtra.com

SEE OFFER