Westminster Abbey: everything you wanted to know
David Carpenter answers listener questions on the history of Westminster Abbey, which has hosted royal coronations since the Middle Ages
Published: April 30, 2023 at 7:13 am
Westminster Abbey has hosted royal coronations since the medieval period, and the next monarch to be crowned there will be King Charles III. In our latest Everything You Want to Know episode, David Musgrove speaks to Professor David Carpenter (who grew up in the abbey) to answer listener questions on the lengthy history of this iconic building – from marvellous medieval acoustics to the destruction of its brightly coloured art.
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
