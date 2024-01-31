Beyond land and below the waves, these gods were believed to reside in their watery dominions. They, like the force of nature they represent, have the power to cause both blessings and great suffering.

So next time you find yourself far out at sea, be mindful. You wouldn’t want to get caught up in Ran’s net and dragged below…

Water gods: which are the most famous in world history?

Anuket – Egyptian goddess of the Nile

– Egyptian goddess of the Nile Chalchiuhtlicue – Aztec goddess of water, rivers, and lakes

– Aztec goddess of water, rivers, and lakes Enki – Sumerian god of Water, Wisdom, and Creation

– Sumerian god of Water, Wisdom, and Creation Ganga – Hindu goddess of the river Ganges

– Hindu goddess of the river Ganges Poseidon – Greek god of the sea

– Greek god of the sea Mami Wata – African water spirit

– African water spirit Mazu – Chinese goddess of the sea

– Chinese goddess of the sea Neptune – Roman god of all waters

– Roman god of all waters Njord – Norse god of wind and waters

– Norse god of wind and waters Oceanus – Primordial Titan god of the ocean

– Primordial Titan god of the ocean Ran – Norse goddess of the sea

– Norse goddess of the sea Suijin – Japanese god of water

– Japanese god of water Tefnut – Egyptian goddess of moisture, rain, and dew

– Egyptian goddess of moisture, rain, and dew Tiamat – Mesopotamian primordial goddess of the sea

– Mesopotamian primordial goddess of the sea Tlaloc – The Aztec god of rain, storms, and water

– The Aztec god of rain, storms, and water Varuna – Hindu god of sky and water

– Hindu god of sky and water Yemoja – African goddess of the ocean

Greek water gods

Poseidon – Greek god of the sea

The greek god Poseidon depicted hurling his trident on a coin (Photo by Getty)

Name: Poseidon

Origin: Greek

Known as: Greek god of the sea, storms, earthquakes, and horses

Family: Son of Cronus (youngest of the 12 Titans), brother of Zeus (god of the sky) and Hades (god of the underworld)

Poseidon, whose name translates to ‘husband of the earth’ or ‘lord of the earth’, holds a prominent place in ancient Greek mythology as the god of the sea and protector of all waters. As one of the 12 Olympian gods, he is easily recognisable by his iconic trident, forged by the three cyclopes who also created Zeus's thunderbolt and Hades' helmet.

Beyond the sea, Poseidon's dominion extended to the realm of earthquakes, earning him the epithet "earth-shaker." He is also the patron deity of horses, and served as a protector for charioteers during horse races in ancient Greece. These were a primary feature in a festival of athletic and musical competitions held in his honour – the Isthmian Games.

Despite his power and influence, Poseidon frequently found himself in conflict with other gods, most notably Athena, as they vied for the patronage of Athens. This struggle plays a pivotal role in the city's mythology.

Oceanus – Primordial Titan god of the ocean

Mosaic depicting the god Oceanus, primordial Titan god of the ocean (Photo by Getty)

Name: Oceanus

Origin: Greek

Known as: Primordial Titan god of the ocean

Family: Son of Uranus (Greek god of the sky) and Gaia (Greek goddess of the earth)

Oceanus, the eldest of the Titans, predates the reign of the Olympian gods, including Poseidon. He was primarily recognised as god of the ocean (chiefly the Atlantic Ocean) and symbolised the vast, unending stream of water believed to encircle the world in ancient Greek cosmology.

He was married to his sister, Tethys, the goddess of freshwater. Together, they bore six thousand children – the Potamoi, gods of rivers, and the Oceanids, nymphs of streams and fountains. Tethys, despite greatly contributing to the rich tapestry of ancient Greek mythology, doesn’t appear to have had an established following of her own.

As a Titan, Oceanus maintained connections with many deities in Greek mythology, including his siblings and the Olympian gods who eventually overthrew the Titans, marking the transition from one generation of divine beings to another.

Honourable mentions amongst the Greek pantheon

Nereus | Known for his wisdom and prophetic abilities, Nereus is often referred to as the “old man of the sea”. He was also the father of the Nereids, a collection of sea nymphs.

Triton | Son of Poseidon and Amphitrite. Known as the messenger of the sea, he had the power to calm or stir ocean waves by blowing into a conch shell.

Read more | The gods and their whims: your guide to ancient Greek religion

Roman water gods

Neptune – Roman god of all waters

Antique bust of Neptune, Roman god of the oceans, known to the Greeks as Poseidon (Photo by Getty)

Name: Neptune

Religion: Roman

Known as: Roman god of waters and seas

Family: Son of Saturn (Cronus) and Ops (Rhea), brother to Jupiter (Zeus) and Pluto (Hades)

Neptune is the Roman god of all waters, and was also believed to control wind and storms. In his characteristics, Neptune mirrors the Greek god Poseidon. Like Poseidon, he was also seen as the god of horses under the name Neptunus Equester, patronising the popular sport of chariot racing.

Seafarers and fisherman prayed to him for protection during their perilous journeys, and his worship was also associated with agriculture and fertility.

Romans paid homage to him with a major celebration on 23 July each year – the Neptunalia – where they sought his blessing of rain and water and, therefore, a bountiful harvest.

Honourable mentions amongst the Roman pantheon

Salacia | Goddess of saltwater and wife of Neptune. Sometimes, as Salachia, she is also known as goddess of springs.

Portunus | God of ports and harbours, often invoked by sailors for protection during their voyages.

Hindu water gods

Varuna – Hindu god of sky and water

Varuna – Hindu god of sky and water (Photo by Getty)

Name: Varuna

Origin: Hindu

Known as: Hindu god of sky and water

Family: Close association with Mitra, personification of oath

Varuna, one of the oldest deities in the Hindu pantheon, is the god of the sky and water. Due to this, he also rules over the celestial ocean thought to envelop the Earth.

He was also the keeper of moral law, known as ‘rita’, alongside a group of celestial deities called the Adityas. Varuna is the chief Aditya, embodying the spiritual and ethical principles that governed the cosmos. While his importance waned in later Hinduism, he remains a deity invoked during times of drought or water-related crises.

Varuna is often thought to be in close association with Mitra, the personification of oath. Together, the two gods ensured humans adhered to the rules of the universe.

Ganga – Hindu goddess of the river Ganges

Ganga, Hindu goddess of the river Ganges (Photo by Getty)

Name: Ganga

Origin: Hindu

Known as: Hindu goddess of the river Ganges

Family: Daughter of Himavat (Hindu god of the Himalayan mountains) and granddaughter of Brahma (Hindu god of creation)

Ganga embodies a unique duality in Hindu belief as both a goddess and personification of the river Ganges itself, revered as a source of life and spiritual purification. Millions of Hindus still worship Ganga – the holy river Ganges is believed to cleanse sin, making it a central element of Hindu religious practice.

Ganga is believed to have descended from the heavens by flowing from the hair of Lord Shiva. She is also closely associated with Lord Vishnu – a Hindu god who is believed to have pierced a hole in the universe, through which water entered and created the river Ganges.

Honourable mentions amongst the Hindu pantheon

Yamuna | Prevalent river goddess in Hinduism who is associated with the Yamuna River – a sacred river in India.

Saraswati | While primarily known as the goddess of knowledge, music and art, Saraswati is also associated with rivers. In some traditions, she is considered the goddess of the Sarasvati River, which is believed to have been an ancient river in the Indian subcontinent.

Egyptian water gods

Anuket – Egyptian goddess of the Nile

Anuket, ancient Egyptian goddess of the Nile river (Photo by Getty)

Name: Anuket

Origin: Egyptian

Known as: Goddess of the Nile

Family: Part of a triad of deities alongside Khnum and Satis

Anuket, the revered ancient Egyptian goddess of the Nile, is often depicted wearing a headdress of reeds and ostrich feathers. As “nourisher of the fields”, she was venerated for the Nile’s fertile floods which were essential for ancient Egypt’s agriculture.

Her worship was particularly prominent in specific regions along the Nile, notably at the great temple at Elephantine, where she was worshipped as part of a triad of deities alongside Khnum (god of fertility) and Satis (goddess of protection). Together, they were believed to oversee the fertility of the lands near the river.

Tefnut – Egyptian goddess of moisture, rain, and dew

Tefnut – Egyptian goddess of moisture, rain, and dew (Photo by Getty)

Name: Tefnut

Origin: Egyptian

Known as: Goddess of moisture, rain, and dew

Family: Daughter of Atum (creator god) and sister-consort of Shu (god of air)

Tefnut, the ancient Egyptian goddess of moisture, rain, and dew, is depicted with both the head of a lioness and human head. She often carries the ankh, an emblem of life, in her hand.

Tefnut's importance extends back to the earliest epochs of Egyptian civilization, making her one of the earliest deities in the pantheon. She is associated with the very creation of the world and the delicate balance of natural forces governing it.

Tefnut is often seen alongside her brother and consort, Shu. Together, they personify the elemental balance of moisture and air.

Honourable mentions amongst the Egyptian pantheon

Hapi | God of the annual flooding of the Nile River – a crucial event for Egyptian agriculture.

Sobek | The crocodile god seen as both a protective deity and warning symbol of the dangers posed by the river Nile.

African water gods

Mami Wata – African water spirit

Mami Wata, an African water spirit (Photo by Getty)

Name: Mami Wata

Religion: African and Afro-Diasporic cultures

Known as: A water spirit

Family: Not typically associated with a specific family lineage or divine genealogy

Mami Wata (Mother Water), a revered water spirit in African and Afro-Diasporic cultures, is often portrayed as a mermaid, a snake charmer, or a combination of both.

She is believed to bring wealth to her worshippers. Her persona developed in the period between the 15th and 19th centuries – an era of growing trade between Africa and the world. Though, known as a capitalist deity, she has the ability to bring bad fortune as well as good – these outcomes depend on the obedience of her followers.

Yemoja – African goddess of the ocean

Yemoja – African goddess of the ocean (Photo by Alamy)

Name: Yemoja

Religion: Yoruba

Known as: African goddess of the ocean

Family: Spouse of Olokun (ruler of all water) and mother of Oshun (river goddess associated with divinity, femininity, fertility, beauty, and love)

Yemoja is the African goddess of the ocean. She is also the patron deity of pregnant women, and is invoked to provide comfort and assistance to those in need – particularly expectant mothers seeking a safe delivery.

In the Umbanda religion, Yemoja is worshipped as one of the seven orixas of the African pantheon, known as the Queen of the Ocean.

Symbolically, Yemoja is associated with both the moon and the cowrie shell. The moon represents her influence over the tides and the ever-changing nature of the ocean, while the cowrie shell symbolises wealth, fertility, and divination in Yoruba culture.

She is intricately connected to her spouse, the god Olokun. While Yemoja governs the surface of the water, Olukon presides over its depths.

Honourable mentions amongst the African pantheon

Mbokomu | Amongst the Ngombe people of Central Africa, he is associated with water and rivers, often invoked during agricultural rituals.

Nzame | Seen as the supreme god among the Fang people of Gabon and Cameroon. Water is considered one of his elements – he is also associated with the celestial ocean and is seen as the source of all life.

Japanese water gods

Suijin – Japanese god of water

Name: Suijin

Origin: Japanese Mythology

Known as: Shinto god of water

Family: No direct familial associations

Suijin is the Shinto god of water in Japanese mythology. Often depicted with a dragon or snake, he is seen as the protector of fishermen, travellers, and those who depend on water for their livelihoods.

Throughout Japan, Suijin is enshrined near water sources to seek blessings of clean water that is safe for consumption. People also worship Suijin to seek water for other uses – such as agriculture and sanitation.

As the Shinto god of water, Suijin is associated with creatures that live in water.

Honourable mentions amongst the Japanese pantheon

Kawa-no-Kami | River deities in Japan – in Shinto belief, each river has its own divine guardian.

Umibōzu | Sea spirit in folklore often depicted as a giant, humanoid figure that appears during storms at sea. Sailors would offer prayers to appease him and ensure the safety of their voyages.

Ryūjin | While not solely a water god, according to Japanese mythology, the Dragon King of the Sea resides in a palace beneath the ocean and controls the tides.

Mesopotamian water gods

Tiamat – Mesopotamian primordial goddess of the sea

Tiamat, Mesopotamian primordial goddess of the sea (Photo by Getty)

Name: Tiamat

Origin: Mesopotamian

Known as: Primordial goddess of the sea and mother of the gods

Family: Mother of all gods in Babylonian mythology

Tiamat, according to Mesopotamian mythology, was the primordial goddess of the sea and mother of all gods. This is due to her being slain by Marduk, the chief god of Babylon. It was from her body that he formed the heavens and earth.

The goddess is depicted as both a woman and a body of water. In later depictions, she has been associated with serpents and dragons. This has led to her appearing in the game of Dungeons & Dragons as a five-headed deity.

Enki – Sumerian god of Water, Wisdom, and Creation

Enki, Sumerian god of water, wisdom, and creation (Photo by Alamy)

Name: Enki

Origin: Sumerian (ancient Mesopotamia)

Known as: Sumerian god of water

Family: Son of Anu (sky god) and Nammu (goddess who gave birth to the earth and heavens)

Enki, the Sumerian god of water, is a member of a triad of deities alongside Anu and Enlil. According to Sumerian mythology, he is said to have assigned gods their roles while, according to another, he assigned men as slaves to the gods.

As a member of the Sumerian pantheon, Enki was responsible for the Abzu, a subterranean ocean of freshwater. Commonly represented as half-goat, half-fish, he is the origin of the modern astrological figure Capricorn.

Honourable mentions amongst the Mesopotamian pantheon

Nanshe | Goddess associated with water, fertility, and social justice – particularly revered in the city of Lagash.

Enbilulu | God associated with irrigation.

Abzu | Primordial freshwater deity, also the name of a large underground body of water in Mesopotamian cosmic geography.

Norse water gods

Ran – Norse goddess of the sea

Ran, Norse goddess of the sea, with her husband Aegir (Photo by Alamy)

Name: Ran

Origin: Norse

Known as: Norse goddess of the sea

Family: Wife of Ægir (god of the ocean) and mother of Nine Daughters (personification of the waves)

Ran, a captivating figure in Norse mythology, holds a unique place among the pantheon of gods and goddesses as the Mistress of the Drowned and the personification of the sea's unpredictable nature. She is often depicted as an enigmatic and powerful goddess with a haunting allure.

Ran's dominion extends deep beneath the waves, where she resides in a magnificent underwater hall along with her husband, the god Ægir. Her name, which translates to "robbery" or "plunder," aptly describes her character – with her net, she captures those unfortunate enough to be caught in her grasp, and drowns them.

Also, she is a particular ally to Hel (god of the underworld) and Loki (god of deception). She hands any unwanted souls of the drowned to Hel, and Loki is said to have borrowed her net.

Read more | What we know about Viking religious beliefs

Njord – Norse god of wind and waters

Njord, Norse god of wind and waters (Photo by Wikimedia Commons)

Name: Njord

Origin: Norse

Known as: Norse god of the sea and wind

Family: Father of Freyr (god of fertility) and Freyja (goddess of love, beauty and magic)

Njord is the Norse god of the sea and wind, and belongs to the Vanir, who are associated with nature, fertility and magic. According to mythology, he has the power to control the waves, storms, and currents – therefore, he was invoked by fisherman and travellers to grant safe voyages.

Beyond his role as a sea god, Njord is associated with prosperity and wealth. His ability to bestow abundance upon those who honoured him made him a patron deity for traders and merchants.

Njord is the father of twin gods Freyr and Freyja. Freyr is associated with fertility and prosperity, much like his father, while Freyja is a goddess of love, beauty, and magic.

Honourable mentions amongst the Norse pantheon

Nine Daughters of Aegir and Ran | The personified waves of the sea, each with their own names (Himinglæva, Dúfa, Blódughadda, Hefring, Uðr, Hrönn, Bylgja, Dröfn, and Kólga) and roles in Norse mythology.

Aztec water gods

Chalchiuhtlicue – Aztec goddess of water, rivers, and lakes

Chalchiuhtlicue, Aztec goddess of water, rivers, and lakes (Photo by Getty)

Name: Chalchiuhtlicue

Origin: Aztec

Known as: Water goddess and patron of newborns and the sick

Family: Wife or sister of Tlaloc (rain god) depending on text

Chalchiuhtlicue was an Aztec water goddess. She was responsible for oceans, rivers, springs and lakes. Due to her waters being thought to have healing properties, she was regarded as patron of newborn children and those who were unwell.

She was also linked to the vital process of rainfall, which sustained crops and supported life in the arid environment that the Aztecs lived in.

As the wife/sister of Tlaloc, the rain god, Chalchiuhtlicue represents the interconnectedness of water and weather in Aztec cosmology.

Tlaloc – The Aztec god of rain, storms, and water

Tlaloc – The Aztec god of rain, storms, and water (Photo by Getty)

Name: Tlaloc

Origin: Aztec Mythology

Known as: God of Rain, Storms, and Water

Family: Husband or brother of Chalchiuhtlicue (goddess of water) depending on text

Tlaloc, the Aztec rain god, is often depicted with distinctive features, including goggle eyes and jaguar fangs. The form symbolises his connection to rain and storms with their raindrop-like shape, while the latter emphasises his destructive potential.

Tlaloc was seen as the provider of the essential element – water – for agriculture, which sustained life in the arid regions of Mesoamerica. In times of drought or excessive rain, human sacrifices were offered to Tlaloc to appease his divine powers and seek his intervention.

Tlaloc's rule of water extended to mountain springs, which were believed to be his dwelling places. These natural springs were considered sacred, as the Aztecs viewed them as direct connections to Tlaloc's presence.

He is associated with his wife or sister (depending on the text) Chalchiuhtlicue, the Aztec water goddess mentioned above.

Honourable mentions amongst the Aztec pantheon

Atlaua | Water god sometimes associated with the underworld and the celestial waters.

Chinese water gods

Mazu – Chinese goddess of the sea

Mazu, Chinese goddess of the sea (Photo by Getty)

Mazu, Chinese goddess of the sea (Photo by Getty)

Name: Mazu

Origin: Chinese (Taoist)

Known as: Goddess of the sea and patron goddess of seafarers

Family: A poor fishing family (believed to have been born human)

Mazu, the Chinese sea goddess, is a guardian of seafarers and a symbol of protection during maritime journeys. Mazu's worship dates back centuries, with numerous temples dedicated to her along China's coastal regions. These temples serve as focal points for sailors and fishermen seeking her blessings for safe voyages and protection from the perils of the sea.

Mazu's popularity endures to this day, with devotees seeking her guidance and blessings for safe and prosperous journeys at sea, making her a beloved figure in Chinese maritime communities.

Unlike most figures in Chinese mythology, Mazu is believed to have been a human girl named Lin Mo born to a poor fishing family on Meizhou Island during the tenth century.

Honourable mentions amongst the Chinese pantheon

Long Wang | Dragon deities, each responsible for a different body of water.

Gonggong | Water god associated with floods and chaos.

He Bo | God of the Yellow River, associated with calm and gentle waters.

Lü Dongbin | One of the Eight Immortals in Chinese mythology and is associated with water.

Advertisement

Hai Rui | Folk deity known for his ability to control floods. He is venerated in parts of southern China, where flooding is a common natural occurrence.