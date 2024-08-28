Cultures around the world have considered fortune and victory in battle to be one of the things to call upon the heavens to deliver. And for warrior societies, for whom the most honourable death comes on the battlefield, deities concerned with conflict can be regarded atop the pantheon.

Here, we explore the origins, roles and cultures of 15 of the ferocious warrior deities and harbingers of military victories that have been worshipped throughout history.

War gods and goddesses: which are the most famous in world history?

• Anhur – Egyptian god of war

• Ares – Greek god of war and the spirit of battle

• Athena – Greek goddess of war, strategy and wisdom

• Bellona – Roman goddess of war

• Chiyou – Chinese god of war

• Guan Yu – Chinese military general and god of war

• Hachiman – Japanese god of warriors and war

• Huitzilopochtli – Aztec god of the Sun and war

• Kartikeya – Hindu god of victory and war

• Mars – Roman god of war and agricultural guardian

• Odin – Norse god of war, wisdom and death

• Sekhmet – Egyptian goddess of war, healing and the hot desert Sun

• Tyr – Norse god of war, law and justice

• The Morrigan – Celtic goddess of war and fate

• Tezcatlipoca – Aztec god of creation, war and conflict

Greek gods of war

Ares

Greek gods Ares and Hermes (Photo via Getty Images)

Name: Ares

Origin: Greek

Known as: God of war and the spirit of battle

Family: Son of Zeus (king of the gods) and Hera (queen of the gods)

Ares embodied the brutal aspects of warfare. He represented the violence, bloodlust, slaughter and chaos – unlike his half-sister Athena – another deity associated with war, representing strategy and generalship.

As such, Ares was deeply disliked by the other Olympian gods. Stories in the mythology tell of him being put on trial for the murder of the water god Poseidon’s son Halirrhothius and his battles against formidable foes, including Hercules.

His nature meant that Ares was not worshipped widely in Greece, but soldiers recognised the need to call upon his courage and strength. Temples and shrines were often located near military camps, and warriors in early Sparta would sacrifice prisoners of war to please Ares.

In art, he was expectedly depicted as a muscular warrior clad in armour, often in the midst of battle. He would be accompanied in war by his loyal sons, Phobos (fear or panic) and Deimos (terror or rout), and his lover Aphrodite (goddess of love).

Athena

Statue of Athena, Goddess of Wisdom and War. (Photo by The Art Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Name: Athena

Origin: Greek

Known as: Goddess of war, strategy and wisdom

Family: Daughter of Zeus (king of the gods)

Athena was revered for her strategic and tactical approach to conflict; the intellectual and disciplined side of warfare rather than the direct clashing of swords (as represented by her maligned half-brother Ares).

Athena was said to have emerged from the forehead of Zeus fully grown. Depicted in armour and wielding a spear, she became a patroness of heroes and a protector of cities. She was associated with the defence of civilisation and the pursuit of knowledge – a complex dual role that positioned her as a warrior foremost and then a wise guide.

The ruins of Athena's most famous temple, the Parthenon, still stands on the Acropolis in Athens, displaying her importance to the city and her enduring legacy in Greek culture. Her myths include guiding heroes such as Odysseus and Perseus on their quests, which showcased her ability as a sage mentor and keen strategist.

Honourable mentions among the Greek pantheon

Enyo | a violent war goddess who served as a counterpart and companion to Ares

Roman gods of war

Mars

Statue of Roman god of war Mars. (Photo by Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Name: Mars

Origin: Roman

Known as: God of war and agricultural guardian

Family: Son of Jupiter and Juno (king and queen of the gods)

Mars is one of the most significant deities in the mythology of ancient Rome – second perhaps only to his father Jupiter – not only as god of war, but as a protector of Rome and its people. He was the father of Romulus and Remus, the twin brothers whose story led to the founding of the city.

The personification of virtues like strength, discipline and martial prowess, Mars was depicted equipped with his armour and weapons, and permanently ready for battle.

His worship was central to Roman society, with numerous festivals and rituals dedicated to him throughout the year, including at the famous Mars Ultor temple in the Forum of Augustus. His sacred month, March, was named in his honour, and marked the beginning of the military campaigning season.

But it wasn’t exclusively warfare that defined Mars, unlike his Olympian equivalent Ares. Mars was an agricultultural guardian, which served as a nod to the dual role and responsibilities of Roman soldiers as both warriors and farmers.

As such, in myth and art, Mars was portrayed as a dignified and honourable warrior, reflecting the Roman ideal of the strong, stoic soldier-farmer.

Bellona

Sculpture of Roman goddess Bellona. (Photo by Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Name: Bellona

Origin: Roman

Known as: Goddess of war

Family: Possibly the sister or wife of Mars

Ferocious in battle and identifiable by her military helmet, the array of weapons she brandished and for riding a four-horse chariot, Bellona was considered a companion or even a counterpart to Mars.

Bellona was fervently worshipped, with her temples held in great reverence. Roman soldiers would offer prayers and sacrifices before heading into battle and her image often graced the standards and insignia of the legions, symbolising her role as a divine protector of the army.

Honourable mentions among the Roman pantheon

Nerio | A lesser-known goddess of war and the embodiment of valour

Egyptian gods of war

Sekhmet

18th dynasty statue of the goddess Sekhmet. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Name: Sekhmet

Origin: Egyptian

Known as: Goddess of war, healing and the hot desert Sun

Family: Daughter of Ra (Sun god)

The lioness-headed deity Sekhmet was the fierce embodiment of the destruction of war; the conqueror of enemies and the manifestation of the power of Ra, the sun god. She was one of the most important members of the Egyptian pantheon, believed to breathe fire as she led armies into battle.

Yet Sekhmet was also worshipped as a healer, capable of warding off plagues and diseases. This duality in Sekhmet’s nature highlighted the Egyptians’ complex understanding of war as both a destructive and restorative force.

Since her fearsome behaviour was balanced by her role in ensuring the wellbeing and protection of the people, she was a beloved and respected deity. Sekhmet's worship was widespread with numerous temples and shrines dedicated to her, including the temple of Karnak, but the principal site of her cult was at Memphis.

Anhur

Figurines depicting Egyptian gods Osiris and Anhur. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Name: Anhur, Onuris

Origin: Egyptian

Known as: God of war

Family: Son of Ra

Anhur, also known as Onuris, was revered as a protector of the pharaoh and a divine guardian watching over the land and its people. Yet he also protected his father, the Sun god Ra, on his daily journey across the sky.

Carrying a spear and wearing a headdress adorned with four tall feathers and a kilt-like robe, or depicted as a god with the head of a lion, Anhur was revered as the powerful patron of the Egyptian army. At his festivals, mock battles would be held.

He was particularly worshipped in the city of This and later in Abydos, with his cult emphasising his strength and foresight. Anhur’s mythology included tales of bravery in battle and his role in defending Egypt from enemies. He was also associated with hunting, symbolising his role in capturing his adversaries.

Honourable mentions among the Egyptian pantheon

Montu | The falcon-headed god of war who represented the pharaoh’s power of conquest

Norse gods of war

Odin

The Norse god Odin seated on a throne. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Name: Odin

Origin: Norse

Known as: God of war, wisdom and death

Family: Father of Thor (god of thunder) and Baldr (god of beauty)

Odin, the All-Father of the pantheon of Norse gods, is a complex deity associated with war, wisdom, and the afterlife. As a god of war, he was known for his strategic mind and role in guiding warriors to victory.

Yet Odin's mythology focused on his relentless quest for knowledge, to the point of sacrificing one of his eyes for perception of the cosmos.

He was often portrayed wielding his mighty spear, Gungnir, while astride his eight-legged horse, Sleipnir, and his two ravens, Huginn (thought) and Muninn (memory), brought him news of everything they saw.

Warriors who died bravely in battle were believed to be taken to Valhalla, Odin’s magnificent hall in the realm of the gods, Asgard. There, they would prepare for the final battle at the end of the world, Ragnarök.

As the leader of the gods, respect for Odin was central to Norse society; a reflection of their warrior culture and belief in the importance of honourable death.

Tyr

Thor riding in a chariot pulled by goats. (Photo by Getty Images)

Name: Tyr

Origin: Norse

Known as: God of war, law and justice

Family: Possibly the son of Odin or of a giant

With his name simply meaning ‘god’, Tyr was one of the oldest members of the Norse pantheon, associated with warfare but only if carried out according to law and justice.

He was known for his bravery and sense of duty: in the mythology, Tyr sacrificed his hand in order to bind the monstrous wolf Fenrir, who was threatening the gods. Then, at Ragnarök, it was foretold that he would meet his fate in the jaws of another wolf (and guardian to the gates of the underworld of Hel), Garmr.

The reverence of Tyr was especially significant among warriors who sought blessings for courage and justice in battle. The rune ‘Tiwaz’, associated with Tyr, was often used by those seeking victory and honour.

Honourable mentions among the Norse pantheon

Thor | Although not a god of war, the lightning god was a fierce warrior famed for his skills in battle

Celtic gods of war

The Morrigan

A stone carving of a trio of Celtic goddesses. (Photo by Getty Images)

Name: The Morrigan or Morrígu

Origin: Celtic

Known as: Goddess of war and fate

Family: Not associated with a specific family

In Irish mythology, the Morrigan was a powerful shapeshifter associated the natural world, and its interconnectedness with war, death and fate.

The Morrigan was either depicted as a single figure or a trio of beings and could turn into a crow or raven in order to observe and influence the outcomes of battles. Her very presence on the battlefield would bring fear and inspiration to warriors.

Embodying the relentless and transformative power of war, she could foretell doom and ensure victory.

Honourable mentions among the Celtic pantheon

Cathubodua | A Gaulish goddess of war connected to the crow

Caturix | A Helvetii god of war, whose name translated approximately to ‘battle-king’

Hindu god of war

Kartikeya

The six-headed Hindu god of war. (Photo by Pierce Archive LLC/Buyenlarge via Getty Images)

Name: Kartikeya (also Skanda, Subrahmanya, Shanmukha or Murugan)

Origin: Hindu

Known as: God of victory and war

Family: Son of Shiva (god of destruction) and Parvati (goddess of fertility and love)

A youthful and powerful warrior seen riding a peacock and wielding a divine spear, or vel, Kartikeya has long been a significant deity in the Indian subcontinent. He is worshipped under different names – in Tamil Nadu, he is known as Murugan – and the Tamil Hindu festival of Thaipusam celebrates his victory over a demon.

According to the mythology, Kartikeya was reared by six stars, the Krittikas; he possibly had six faces since he was the fusion of six different boys; and when he planted his spear into the earth, only Vishnu could remove it.

He was said to have destroyed rakshasas, a race of demonic beings, and led the army of the gods, or devas, symbolising his role in the eternal battle between good and evil. To this day, Kartikeya is worshipped as a protective warrior deity.

Aztec gods of war

Huitzilopochtli

Huitzilopochtli, Aztec god of war. (Photo by Chris Hellier/Corbis via Getty Images)

Name: Huitzilopochtli

Origin: Aztec

Known as: God of war and the Sun

Family: Thought to be the son of Coatlicue (goddess of earth and fertility)

A central figure in Aztec mythology, Huitzilopochtli had to learn to be a warrior very quickly in life. In one tale, he was born fully grown and armoured and immediately fought his brothers and sisters.

He wielded a fire serpent, named Xiuhcoatl, as a weapon, and wore hummingbird feathers (the Aztecs believed the greatest warriors were reincarnations of hummingbirds).

The worship of Huitzilopochtli was integral to Aztec society. He was said to have led the people to the land of their capital, Tenochtitlan, and he ensured the Sun’s rise every day by battling the darkness.

Human sacrifices were offered to Huitzilopochtli to sustain his strength and ensure the continuation of life. Such was his place in the Aztec pantheon that his temples, including of the twin temples of the Templo Mayor in Tenochtitlan, were centres of religious and social life.

Tezcatlipoca

A mask of Tezcatlipoca, the Smoking Mirror, Aztec god of war. (Photo by Werner Forman/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)

Name: Tezcatlipoca

Origin: Aztec

Known as: God of creation, war and conflict

Family: Son of Ometeotl (a pair of creator deities)

In Nahuatl, the main language of the Aztecs, Tezcatlipoca’s name means ‘smoking mirror’, in reference to his connection with the black volcanic glass, obsidian. Associated with the night sky as well as warfare, his depictions often show him with a mirror and jaguar to represent both the night and his formidable, unpredictable power.

Aztec mythology often portrayed Tezcatlipoca as a rival to the creator god Quetzalcoatl, reflecting the opposing forces of creation and destruction. His role in warfare was complex, and he symbolised both the chaos of battle and the strategic manipulation of events.

Tezcatlipoca’s influence permeated many aspects of Aztec culture, including their understanding of fate, destiny and the nature of conflict. The chief festival dedicated to him was Toxcatl, held in the fifth month of the calendar and involved the sacrifice of a young man who had been living in luxury as Tezcatlipoca for the past year.

Japanese gods of war

Hachiman

A Japanese samurai warrior. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Name: Hachiman

Origin: Japanese

Known as: God of warriors and war

Family: As a mortal, son of Emperor Chūai and Empress Jingū

Hachiman is one of the most important Shintō deities: revered as a god of war, praised as the divine protector of Japan, and honoured as sacred by the descendants of samurai clans.

According to Shintō beliefs, he was originally a mortal figure, the legendary 15th emperor of Japan, Ōjin, and was later deified and worshipped as a guardian of warriors and the nation. Often depicted with a bow and arrow, Hachiman also has links to agriculture and fishing.

The worship of Hachiman includes elements of both Shintō and Buddhist practices, reflecting the multifaceted, syncretic nature of Japanese religions. Shrines dedicated to Hachiman are found throughout Japan, with the most famous being the Usa Shrine in Kyushu that was dedicated in AD 725.

His influence is seen in various martial traditions and festivals, where his blessings are invoked for victory and protection.

Chinese gods of war

Chiyou

A statue of a Chinese god of war. (Photo by Carl Simon/United Archives/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Name: Chiyou

Origin: Chinese

Known as: God of war

Family: Not associated with a specific family

A complex and ancient mythological being, Chiyou is an animal-like, metallic creature, and one of the founding fathers of China, as well as a god of war.

Clasping a deadly weapon in each of his six hands, Chiyou’s physical form is an amalgamation: a bull’s head, a human torso and a bear’s hindquarters. He led the Chinese people in many epic battles, including the battle of Zhuolu in the third millennium BC, where his mastery over the weather allowed him to summon a mighty, thick fog and storm.

Nevertheless, unlike some other war gods, Chiyou is not invulnerable and meets his death in more than one story of battle. Still, with his ancient origins, Chiyou remains revered in modern China as a leading warrior figure.

Guan Yu

Chinese military leader and god of war, Guan Yu. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Name: Guan Yu or Guandi

Origin: Chinese

Known as: Military general deified as a god of war

Family: Father of Guan Ping (military general), Guan Xing (state official) and Lady Guan (noblewoman)

Guan Yu, a historical military figure who lived during the Three Kingdoms period of the third century, was deified as a god of war in Chinese folklore.

Serving as a general to the warlord Liu Bei, Guan Yu was known in life for his loyalty, righteousness and military achievements, playing a pivotal role in many battles.

Since his death by execution and subsequent deification, he has taken up an important position in Chinese mythology. He wields his famous Green Dragon Crescent Blade, and is credited with channelling his knowledge to the living to aid in historic military campaigns.

Temples dedicated to Guan Yu are widespread across China, and he is still widely worshipped today.

Honourable mentions among the Chinese pantheon

Erlang Shen | A heavenly warrior with a truth-seeing third eye, who fought with a divine spear