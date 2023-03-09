Witches history podcast episodes
- Stuart
SalemInvestigating the witch trials. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
In 1692, 19 members of a small New England community were hanged for witchcraft. Over the course of the year, young girls convulsed and barked like dogs, women confessed to flying on poles to satanic sabbaths, and villagers recounted seeing ghostly apparitions and translucent cats. How can we explain these seemingly inexplicable events? With the help of experts, we’ll delve into the historical factors that were at play in Salem to get to grips with one of the most fascinating moments in American history.
- Elizabethanaudio
Elizabethan witchcraft: a trial that divided a community. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Marion Gibson explores what a 1580s witchcraft trial can reveal about poverty, social tensions and ordinary life in early modern England
- General Historyaudio
Witchcraft: everything you wanted to know. This is a premium piece of content available to subscribed users.
Owen Davies answers your top questions about the history of witchcraft – from torture and trials to beliefs about magical powers
- Stuartaudio
Witch hunters: cynical persecutors or misguided zealots?
Marion Gibson discusses the methods and motivations of “witch finders” who sought out supernatural wrongdoing in Stuart Britain
- Stuartaudio
A forgotten witch hunt in New England
Malcolm Gaskill speaks about a little-known 1651 witchcraft case from Springfield, Massachusetts
- Stuartaudio
England’s last witches
John Callow discusses the tragic case of the Bideford witches, the last women in England to be executed for the crime of witchcraft
- 20th Centuryaudio
Bewitched cars & mail-order charms: witchcraft in modern France
Will Pooley delves into the strange and surprising history of witchcraft beliefs in France, from the Revolution to the Second World War
- Periodaudio
Witchcraft through the ages
Historian Ronald Hutton reveals how the witch has been a symbol of fear across the globe for more than 2,000 years