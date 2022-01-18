All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Women of the Rothschild dynasty
Natalie Livingstone chronicles the unexplored lives of the women who shaped the famous Rothschild banking dynasty
Historian Natalie Livingstone chronicles the unexplored lives of the women who shaped the famous Rothschild banking dynasty. She speaks to Elinor Evans about how – though often excluded in a patriarchal society – they forged their own paths, from influential hostesses to pioneering scientists.
Natalie Livingstone is the author of The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty (John Murray, 2021)