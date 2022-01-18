History Extra logo
Women of the Rothschild dynasty

Natalie Livingstone chronicles the unexplored lives of the women who shaped the famous Rothschild banking dynasty

Published:

Historian Natalie Livingstone chronicles the unexplored lives of the women who shaped the famous Rothschild banking dynasty. She speaks to Elinor Evans about how – though often excluded in a patriarchal society – they forged their own paths, from influential hostesses to pioneering scientists.

Natalie Livingstone is the author of The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty (John Murray, 2021)

Elinor Evans

Digital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

