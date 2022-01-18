Women of the Rothschild dynasty

Historian Natalie Livingstone chronicles the unexplored lives of the women who shaped the famous Rothschild banking dynasty. She speaks to Elinor Evans about how – though often excluded in a patriarchal society – they forged their own paths, from influential hostesses to pioneering scientists.

Natalie Livingstone is the author of The Women of Rothschild: The Untold Story of the World’s Most Famous Dynasty (John Murray, 2021)