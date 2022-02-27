The American Revolutionary War: everything you wanted to know
Benjamin Carp tackles listener questions on the conflict that saw colonists in North America declare independence from the British
Published:
Benjamin Carp tackles listener questions and popular search queries on the conflict that saw colonists in North America rise up and declare independence from the British. He speaks to Elinor Evans about the causes of the war, key battles, and how the revolution is mythologised today.
