The American Revolutionary War: everything you wanted to know

Benjamin Carp tackles listener questions on the conflict that saw colonists in North America declare independence from the British

Published:

Benjamin Carp tackles listener questions and popular search queries on the conflict that saw colonists in North America rise up and declare independence from the British. He speaks to Elinor Evans about the causes of the war, key battles, and how the revolution is mythologised today.

Elinor Evans

Digital editor

Elinor Evans is digital editor of HistoryExtra.com. She commissions and writes history articles for the website, and regularly interviews historians for the award-winning HistoryExtra podcast

