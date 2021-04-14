The bigamy trial that scandalised Georgian England

Historian and author Catherine Ostler relates the tale of Elizabeth Chudleigh, a glamorous Duchess-Countess whose high-profile bigamy trial fascinated Georgian society. She also charts how Chudleigh managed to reinvent herself after this very public downfall.

Advertisement

Catherine Ostler is the author of The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalised A Nation (Simon & Schuster, 2021)

Sign up to receive our podcast newsletter Enter your email address now to receive the latest HistoryExtra podcasts and more Thanks for signing up to receive our podcast newsletter Register to HistoryExtra now to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Manage your newsletter preferences now Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to HistoryExtra's terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3