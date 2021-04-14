Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

The bigamy trial that scandalised Georgian England

Published:

Historian and author Catherine Ostler relates the tale of Elizabeth Chudleigh, a glamorous Duchess-Countess whose high-profile bigamy trial fascinated Georgian society. She also charts how Chudleigh managed to reinvent herself after this very public downfall.

Catherine Ostler is the author of The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalised A Nation (Simon & Schuster, 2021)

